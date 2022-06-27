



Sudan has accused the army of neighbouring Ethiopia of executing seven captured Sudanese soldiers and one civilian and vowed to respond to the “cowardly” act. Tensions have risen in recent years, sparking sporadic armed clashes, over the Al-Fashaqa border strip which is close to Ethiopia’s troubled Tigray region. “In an act that contravenes all laws […]

The post Sudan accuses Ethiopia of killing 7 soldiers, one civilian appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper