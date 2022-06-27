UK probes boss of fintech firm Wise over unpaid tax





The boss of British fintech group Wise is facing a regulatory probe over unpaid taxes, the company said Monday. Tax authorities had in September placed Kristo Kaarmann, chief executive and co-founder of the money transfer specialist, on a list of “individuals and businesses receiving penalties for a deliberate default regarding their tax affairs”, Wise revealed […]

