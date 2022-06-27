We must break illicit drug supply, distribution chains – Osinbajo





Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has urged the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) and other stakeholders to step up efforts toward breaking illicit drug supply and distribution chains. Osinbajo was the Special Guest of Honour at the United Nations International Day Against Drug Abuse and Illicit Drug Trafficking on Monday at the State House Banquet […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper