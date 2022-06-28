Amid rift, Muhammad bows out, Ariwoola becomes CJN — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• Buhari swears in Ariwoola as Ag. CJN confers GCON on Muhammad

• Warns judiciary against losing the confidence of Nigerians

• I will not fail Nigerians, Ariwoola assures

• Access to Justice hails CJN’s resignation

• NBA links CJN’s resignation to rumbling in Supreme Court

• Resignation not enough, EFCC should arrest him –HURIWA

• First task before Ariwoola is to bring experienced private practitioners to court, says Chief Alliyu (SAN)

For the first time in the country’s history, the Chief Justice of Nigeria (CJN), yesterday, voluntarily resigned from office, citing health grounds.

The resignation of Justice Ibrahim Tanko Muhammad paved way for the next most senior jurist in the apex Court, Justice Olukayode Ariwoola to be sworn in as the acting CJN.

Mr Ahuraka Yusuf Isah, his Special Assistant on Media, who confirmed the resignation, said his principal, could no longer continue due to health-related issues.

In spite of this claim, signs were showing that the…