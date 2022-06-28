Endeavor Nigeria select PiggyVest to join global network of Entrepreneurs | The Guardian Nigeria News

A fast-growing savings and investment platform, in Nigeria, PiggyVest has been selected to join a leading global high-impact entrepreneur network.

Endeavour announced today that Somto Ifezue, Odunayo Eweniyi, and Joshua Chibueze, co-founders of PiggyVest were selected as Endeavor Entrepreneurs at the 28th Virtual International Selection Panel (vISP) held Tuesday, June 22nd, 2022.

The ISP is the culmination of a rigorous multi-step selection process to identify high-impact entrepreneurs who demonstrate the potential to leverage Endeavor’s resources and mentorship to create large-scale wealth and jobs and are committed to reinvesting their time and resources in their local entrepreneurship ecosystems to help others take off.

Founded in 2016, PiggyVest is a financial services platform that provides its predominantly Millennial and Gen Z users across Nigeria with access to savings and investment products that drive wealth creation and preservation.

The Managing Director and CEO of…