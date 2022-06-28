Fresh fare hike looms over stranded $600 million airlines’ fund — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Travel agencies seek CBN’s intervention

Air travellers on the international route may face fresh fare hikes as part of the ripple effects of foreign airlines’ unrepatriated $600 million in Nigeria.

Travel agencies, yesterday, said the upward adjustment would be inevitable should airlines withdraw promotional and least fares, coupled with the preference to sell Nigerian air tickets overseas (in foreign currencies) rather than in Nigeria (in naira).

The International Air Transport Association (IATA) recently raised the alarm over the steady rise in the number of unrepatriated funds in Nigeria and other countries. The funds, which stood at $283 million as of March, increased to $450 million in May and are estimated to reach $600 this month.

IATA noted that the funds in Nigeria were about 25 per cent of similar funds stuck in other countries as of April. Nigeria was in a similar condition in 2016, when stranded foreign airlines’ funds from ticket sales rose to $600…