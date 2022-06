Less than a week after its release, Glamour Girls, an original story produced by the Play Network Studios, has made history as it becomes the first Nollywood film to rank in the top five Netflix global charts. The film was received with mixed reviews from fans of Nollywood and film critics shortly a a day […]

The post Glamour Girls Is First Nollywood Film To Join Netflix’s Global Top Five List appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper