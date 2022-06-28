Jonathan finally explains why he didn’t implement 2014 CONFAB report | The Guardian Nigeria News

Former Nigerian President Goodluck Jonathan has stated that the short time span between the submission of the 2014 National Conference (CONFAB) Report to him and the 2015 election was a major factor in his inability to implement the report.

Jonathan also claimed that the defection of the then-Speaker of the House of Representatives, now Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal, contributed to the report’s failure to be implemented.

He also stated that he believed he would win the presidential election in 2015, giving him enough time to execute the CONFAB’s recommendations.

And with some segments of the population already suspicious of all his government’s actions, Jonathan claimed that his intentions could have been misread “especially against the ECOWAS protocol on constitutional reforms which states that no substantial modification shall be made to the electoral laws of member states in the last six months before elections”.

Jonathan, who made the disclosures on Tuesday…