Nigeria now market for Mkpuru Mmiri, says Marwa | The Guardian Nigeria News

War against drug abuse in Nigeria received a boost today as the chairman of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) opened up a historic partnership with the wives of all the governors in a bid to curb the menace.

The event, which was attended by almost all the wives of the governors, took place at Frazer suite, Abuja.

Tagged a ‘two-day workshop on Drug Prevention, Treatment and Care, DPTC’, the first ladies would be armed with better information that will help drive drug demand reduction in their various states.

Chairman of NDLEA, Brig General Mohamed Buba Marwa noted that the workshop is of great significance to the strategic effort to control the abuse, trafficking and consequences of illicit drugs in our country.

According to him, the objective is to improve the governor’s wives skills and optimise their capacity to counter the drug phenomenon.

He added that Nigeria has now become a producer of and a market for Crystal Methamphetamine known locally as Mkpuru…