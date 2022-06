The Federal High Court in Abuja on Tuesday dismissed the application for bail by the detained leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu. The judge, Justice Binta Nyako, in her ruling said the suit was a gross abuse of the court process and an attempt to continue to litigate on issues […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper