Regina Daniels bags ambassadorial deal with Jerclems Investments Limited | The Guardian Nigeria News

Popular celebrity actress and wife of billionaire Ned Nwoko has signed an ambassadorial deal with a leading real estate firm in Nigeria, Jerclems Investments Limited (JC).

The deal was signed at the Head office of Jerclems Investments Limited in Lekki Lagos, Nigeria on Sunday 12th June 2022

Present at the event were, representatives of Jerclems Investments Limited; Marketing Director, HRM Prince Okafor, counsels to Jerclems Investments Limited; Barrister Ejikemeuwa Okeke and Barrister Chris Okey Anakweze, among other staff of JC, Regina Daniels, her manager and her legal adviser.

A Counsel to Jerclems who spoke at the event, Barrister Ejikemeuwa Okeke, expressed appreciation to Regina Daniels for coming on board as their brand ambassador.

As a show of good faith, Jerclems Investments Limited also gifted Regina Daniels a plot of land worth over 35 million Naira at Jerclems Estate located at Skyview residential scheme Sangotedo, Lekki, Lagos where the firm is currently…