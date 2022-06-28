You don’t have such powers, Irabor faults Matawalle on arms bearing — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• I can’t issue gun licenses to Zamfara residents, CP says

• Lawyers, Northern group kick against governor’s call

• Catholic Communicators, Southern, Middle belt leaders decry worsening insecurity, church attacks

• Over 20,000 flee Katsina communities over insecurity

• Aareonakakanfo backs Matawalle’s directives, urges other governors to follow suit

Again, the thorny issue of federalism was put to test after Sunday’s call by the governor of Zamfara State, Bello Matawalle, urging residents to bear arms to defend themselves against marauding bandits and terrorists.

The Chief of Defence Staff, General Lucky Irabor, yesterday, stated that the Zamfara governor lacked the powers to instruct the Commissioner of Police of the state to issue gun licences to the public.

In an interview at the Joint Exercise for the National Defence College and War Colleges of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, code-named ‘Exercise Grand Nationale,’ in Abuja, Irabor expressed his disapproval at…