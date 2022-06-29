FTT DAO raises $7 million, donated by FTX token fans | The Guardian Nigeria News

FTX Token Fans Start FTT DAO

HONG KONG SAR, 29 June 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- FTT DAO, a community-led ecosystem DAO, has received 250,000 $FTT, worth approximately $7 million USD, in community donations to help kick start its activities.

A number of community contributors participated in the donation to help grow FTT DAO. Through this donation, which will be used as an ecosystem fund, FTT DAO plans to support upcoming community-led projects across areas such as crypto education, decentralized finance and effective altruism for the FTT community.

“As an independent, community-led DAO, fans of FTX and Sam Bankman-Fried are encouraged to follow and get involved as a BFF, a Bankman-Fried Fan, Friend or Follower” said contributor 0xMarcJ. “There are limitless opportunities for FTT DAO right now, those interested also have the option to apply for a grant for an idea or project they have in mind.”

“I’m aware of FTT DAO and it’s cool that the community is…