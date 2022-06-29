God has not told me to support Atiku, we're with Wike, says Ortom





Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom, said he has not received direction from God to support the presidential candidate the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Atiku Abubakar for the 2023 elections. Ortom made this statement during an interview with Arise Tv on Wednesday. “I am praying. I have gone into hibernation. I am fasting and praying. So […]

