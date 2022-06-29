Nigeria risks financial ‘blockade’, frosty relations with funders | The Guardian Nigeria News

• World Bank calls for sovereign debt changes ahead of looming recession

• Cold attitude to reforms harming domestic investment outlook, experts say

• ‘Challenge western countries but with better policy options’

• Nigeria’s Eurobond rises by about 100% in six months

Nigeria is gradually inching towards a financial ‘blockade’ at the international financial market, as its working relationship with international development and funding partners, including the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund (IMF), deteriorates to its worst level in recent years.



This comes with dire consequences for the prospect of raising cheap funds. Already, the yields of Nigeria’s Eurobond have increased significantly, from an average of 6.5 per cent at the start of the year to about 12.5 per cent this month, about a 100 per cent rise in six months.



Several external factors such as the global hike in interest rates and high inflation rate have significant impacts on the…