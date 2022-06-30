Court sentences police sergeant Imanilu to death for murder





A Rivers State High court sitting in Port Harcourt has sentenced a dismissed police Sergeant, James Imanilu, to death by hanging for the murder of a commercial driver identified as David Legbara. Justice Elsie Thompson, while delivering her judgment found Sergeant Imanilu guilty of the murder of Late Legbara who was shot dead at Wimpy […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper