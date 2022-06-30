Drama as Okorocha dares Lawan at plenary — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

A mild drama, yesterday, played out on the floor of the upper legislative chamber when the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, switched off the public address system attached to Senator Rochas Okorocha (APC: Imo West) during screening of ministerial nominees.

Lawan’s action followed an attempt by Okorocha to interrogate one of the ministerial nominees, Goodluck Nana Opiah, representing Imo State.

In an ensuing shouting march, the Imo ex-governor demanded to know why Lawan gave another lawmaker, Francis Onyewuchi Ezennwa, a chance to speak when he was denied.

Countering Okorocha’s appeal to question the nominee, the Senate President cautioned him against breaching the agreement reached in the chamber’s closed-door session.

Shortly after his screening, Opiah told journalists that there was no ‘bad blood’ between him and the senator, insisting, however, that the ex-governor meant well.

Opiah was former Speaker of Imo State House of Assembly and member representing…