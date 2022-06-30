JJC Skillz Announces Separation From Wife Funke Akindele — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Oreoritse Tariemi 30 June 2022 |

8:35 am Movie producer JJC Skillz has revealed that he and his wife Funke Akindele have been separated. He made this announcement in an Instagram post on Thursday morning, admitting that their marriage has been having issues for over two years. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mr Bello (@jjcskillz) Real name…

Movie producer JJC Skillz has revealed that he and his wife Funke Akindele have been separated.

He made this announcement in an Instagram post on Thursday morning, admitting that their marriage has been having issues for over two years.

Real name Abul Bello, JJC Skillz confirmed that the “Jenifa” actress had asked him to leave her house and…