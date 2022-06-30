Kasi Insight is disrupting the market research industry with the launch of dataset | The Guardian Nigeria News

NAIROBI, Kenya, 30th June 2022 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Kasi Insight is Africa’s leading decision intelligence company empowering business leaders and entrepreneurs to make crucial decisions with confidence. The company conducts over 10,000 monthly interviews across 20 countries in Africa and aggregate all consumer data into a data portal called Kasi Hub.

Today, Kasi is pleased to announce the launch of dataset, an innovative way to source, explore and visualize consumer data. Each time Kasi surveys consumers across the continent, the responses are analyzed, processed using the latest technology and transform to fit into the company data portal. Dataset is a digitally friendly representation of the survey data accessible online.

For decision makers who don’t have the time to review messy raw survey data, dataset is the fastest way to make consumer data talk.

“Kasi hub is a repository of datasets, a dataset is a summary of our interview responses that…