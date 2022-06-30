Ransom refund: Court fixes July 13 for defence | The Guardian Nigeria News

A Lagos High Court, sitting in Tafawa Balewa Square, on Wednesday fixed July 13 for the convicted kidnap kingpin, Chukwudumeme Onwuamadike, a.k.a. Evans, to open his defence.

A kidnap victim, Chief Donatus Duru, had in 2018 filed a suit demanding for the return of 223,000 Pounds he paid as ransom while in the custody of the kidnap kingpin.

The claimant is also demanding for N50 million in general damages.

When the case was called on Wednesday, Mr Maxwell Chukwuemeka, announced his appearance for the defendant (Evans).

Chukwuemeka, told the court that he had filed two applications – a motion for change of counsel and a motion for amendment of the defendant’s statement of defence.

Chukwuemeka was seeking to represent the defendant.

The claimant’s counsel, Mr D. O. Obiora, said that the defendant has been changing counsel but did not oppose the applications.

Obiora, however, said that the court delivered a ruling on May 23, granting leave for the defendant to file its statement…