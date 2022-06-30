Soludo ban markets, parks executives from collecting revenue — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Anambra State governor Chukwuma Charles Soludo has barred all markets and parks executives from collecting revenue in the state for the government.

Soludo’s media aide Christian Aburime in a statement said the governor announced the ban at a one-day town hall meeting with the Transport and Market Union Executive Members in the State.

The governor also disclosed that his administration will commence implementation of a new tax and levy regime in Anambra markets, roads and parks from July 1, 2022, and it is targeted at blocking leakages in revenue collection.

Soludo warned those posing as a government revenue collector in any part of the state, to desist forthwith or face the full wrath of the law.

He, however, directed that henceforth, all public parks owned by the government will be directly managed by the government, saying that caretaker committee members in Anambra markets are forbidden from collecting revenue on behalf of the government.

The governor also…