CIG Motors enters a new automobile sales partnership with Delta Area Chevron Cooperative Society | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Afternoon of July 28th, 2022 brought with it, the signing of a new partnership between CIG Motors Co. limited Franchise owners of the GAC Motor in Nigeria, and the Delta Area Chevron Employee Multipurpose Cooperative Society (DACEMPCS) to foster a sustainable relationship aimed at driving into the future together for mutual business goals that would immensely benefit both organizations.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, The GM Commercial CIG Motors Mr. Jurbril Arogundade stated that “In the Culture of CIG Motors, it is believed that doing business goes beyond buying and selling, we also believe in building sustainable partnerships that shape the future of doing business together. This is why CIG Group has stayed ahead of the trend in the Automobile industry in Nigeria, with its continuous contribution to Human Capital development and of course Partnerships with co-operations like yours that is invested in the same goals that it considers its core vision; to…