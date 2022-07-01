Eight anti-coup protesters killed in Sudan mass rallies | The Guardian Nigeria News

At least eight Sudanese demonstrators were killed Thursday as security forces sought to quash mass rallies of protesters demanding an end to military rule, pro-democracy medics said.

In one of the most violent days this year in an ongoing crackdown on the anti-coup movement, AFP correspondents reported security forces firing tear gas and stun grenades to disperse tens of thousands of protesters.

“Even if we die, the military will not rule us,” protesters chanted, urging the reversal of an October military coup by army chief Abdel Fattah al-Burhan that prompted foreign governments to slash aid, deepening a chronic economic crisis.

At least six of the eight killed were shot in the chest, the head, or the back the Central Committee of Sudan Doctors said, raising the overall death toll to 111 from protest-related violence since October.

“Down with Burhan’s rule,” crowds chanted, with protests and violence flaring in both the capital Khartoum and its suburbs, including the…