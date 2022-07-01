Ghana seeks IMF support for ailing economy | The Guardian Nigeria News

Ghana said on Friday it was seeking International Monetary Fund (IMF) support for its economy, battered by inflation, a pandemic slump and the war in Ukraine.

President Nana Akufo-Addo had previously rejected calls to seek financial assistance from the IMF.

But on Friday, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah said the president had “authorised Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to commence formal engagements” with the IMF.

Ghana will invite the Fund “to support an economic programme put together by the government of Ghana,” he said in a statement.

The announcement followed a phone conversation between Akufo-Addo and IMF chief Kristalina Georgieva, he said.

It came after a two-day protest hit the capital, Accra, over the rising cost of food and fuel.

The West African nation saw inflation surge to more than 27 percent in May — the highest in almost two decades.

“The engagement with the IMF will seek to provide a balance of payment support… in the face of…