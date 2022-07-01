Google trains young African talent on brand visibility, cultural promotion | The Guardian Nigeria News

Search engine giant, Google has trained the first batch of 25 young Alté creatives from Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, Botswana, and South Africa to attend the Residency and be equipped with entrepreneurial skills on how they can enhance the visibility of their brands and cultural exposure.

The Residency programme which ran from Tuesday, June 28 to Thursday, June 30, 2022, helped the talents learn how to better connect with their audiences and move the culture forward through platforms like Google Arts & Culture, YouTube and YouTubeShorts.

Similar to a bootcamp, the two day programme was aimed at upskilling and celebrating these young creatives.

The Alternative Movement, colloquially known as the ‘Alté Movement’, traces its roots to Lagos, where young Africans embrace the idea of being misfits or non-conformists. The movement champions for unconventional self-expression in all aspects of life but mainly through music, fashion and visual arts.

Though it started in Nigeria, it has…