INEC decries low rate of PVC collection in Lagos | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has expressed worries over the low rate of Permanent Voter Cards (PVC) collection in Lagos State.

The State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Mr Olusegun Agbaje, made this known at the Eighth Annual Constituency Stakeholders’ Meeting held on Thursday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the meeting is organised by the Lagos State House of Assembly on the importance of PVC ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The meeting holds simultaneously in the 40 constituencies of the state.

Agbaje was represented by an INEC official, Mr Emmanuel Adegboyega, during the meeting held at the Eti-Osa II Constituency.

Agbaje said, ”The low rate of PVC collection in Lagos State is worrisome as only 6,382 PVCs out of 34,242 received from the commission’s headquarters for the first and second quarters CVR had been collected by their owners.

“This is just 18.6 per cent; similarly, for the old PVCs, a total of 1,091,157 are…