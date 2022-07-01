Johnny Depp Set To Make Film Debut In “Jeanne du Barry ” | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Guardian Life 01 July 2022 |

9:55 am Johnny Depp is set to film in a new film project “Jeanne du Barry.” Ever since the announcement of the jury’s favourable judgment for Johnny Depp, the actor has been entangled in a debate about whether he will return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise. Depp will instead, will return under Maiwenn’s guidance, with a…

Johnny Depp is set to film in a new film project “Jeanne du Barry.”

Ever since the announcement of the jury’s favourable judgment for Johnny Depp, the actor has been entangled in a debate about whether he will return to the Pirates of the Caribbean franchise.

Depp will instead, will return under Maiwenn’s guidance, with a three-month shoot…