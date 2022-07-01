Nollywood Actress Kemi Afolabi Begins Lupus Actress





Nollywood actress Kemi Afolabi announced that she has begun treatment for lupus at John Hopkins Hospital. In early 2022, she disclosed that she was battling the autoimmune disease. The actress shared pictures of herself at the hospital on Thursday, revealing that she was undergoing treatment at The John Hopkins Hospital in Maryland, United States. She […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper