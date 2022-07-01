Taiwan premier says Hong Kong’s freedom and democracy ‘have vanished’ — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Freedom and democracy have disappeared in Hong Kong, Taiwan’s premier said Friday, as Chinese leader Xi Jinping visited the business hub to celebrate the 25th anniversary of its handover from Britain.

Xi used the rare trip to hail China’s rule over the city and insist it is flourishing after a years-long political crackdown that has silenced dissent.

“One only has to see the pain that Hong Kongers are going through to know whether Hong Kong is doing better or worse,” Premier Su Tseng-chang told reporters in Taipei.

“It’s only been 25 years, and in the past, the promise was 50 years of no change,” he said, referencing Beijing’s promise that Hong Kong could maintain key freedoms until 2047.

“The ‘dancing will go on and horses will still run’ has disappeared, and even freedom and democracy have vanished,” he added, using a quote by former Chinese leader Deng Xiaoping promising Hong Kongers that life would not change after the handover.

The…