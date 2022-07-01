Toyin Abraham Affirms That Her Marriage Is Not Troubled | The Guardian Nigeria News

12 hours ago
Cardi B has released her first single of 2022, “Hot Shit”, featuring Kanye “Ye” West and Lil Durk. The almost four-minute-long single is one of the singles off Cardi B’s highly anticipated sophomore album. This is Cardi’s first solo drop after being featured on other projects, including the extended version of Summer Walker’s “No Love,”…
1 day ago
Grammy award-winning singer Kelly Clarkson has opened up on how her bitter divorce from ex-husband Brandon Black affected her career. Clarkson made this revelation speaking on Apple Music’s “The Global Chart Show with Brooke Reese” on Wednesday. She said, “Everybody knows the huge divorce I went through, and it’s been, like,…
Source: Guardian Newspaper