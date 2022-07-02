FG to support North East livestock subsector  | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Minister of Agriculture and Rural Development, Dr Mohammad Abubakar, says the ministry will support the North East livestock sub sector with about 2 million free vaccines.

Abubakar made this known in a statement by Mr Mohammed Gana, Information Officer in the ministry on Friday in Abuja.

He said this at the 2022 Nationwide Free Mass Vaccination Campaign against Transboundary Animal Diseases in Dadinkowa, Yamaltu Deba Local Government Area of Gombe State.

The minister was represented at the event by Dr Maimuna Habib, the Director, Federal Department of Veterinary and Pest Control and Chief Veterinary Officer of Nigeria.

He said the ministry would support Gombe State and other states in the North East Geopolitical Region with about 2 million Free Contagious Bovine Pleuropneumonia (CBPP), Foot and Mouth Disease (FMD), Peste Des Petits Ruminants (PPR) and Newcastle Disease (ND) vaccines, among others.

Abubakar said that livestock production was a major means of livelihood in…