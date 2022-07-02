



Inter Milan have signed former Borussia Dortmund attacker Henrikh Mkhitaryan from league rivals AS Roma, the Italian Serie A runners-up confirmed on Saturday. The 33-year-old Armenian Mkhitaryan has signed a two-year deal to 2024, according to media reports, after leaving Europa Conference League champions Roma on a free transfer. Mkhitaryan played from 2013 to 2016 for […]

The post Inter Milan sign on Mkhitaryan from AS Roma appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper