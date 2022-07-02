Libyan protesters storm, set fire to parliament in Tobruk







Protesters stormed Libya’s parliament in the eastern city of Tobruk on Friday and set parts of it ablaze, venting their anger at deteriorating living conditions and months of political deadlock. Black smoke billowed as men burned tyres and torched cars after one protester had smashed through the compound’s gate with a bulldozer and others attacked […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper