





Popular comedian and skit maker, Lawrence Osarenkhoe, popularly known as Official MC Casino, has been inducted into the prestigious Kings and Kingdom Africa Hall of fame as an Ambassador of cultural ethics, values and morals, ahead of his working visit to Europe. The Founder and Chief Executive officer, Alfa Global Impact Initiative, Comrade Ameh David […]

The post MC Casino inducted into Kingdom Hall of fame appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper