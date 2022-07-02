NGX Suspends trading in shares of Ardova, Royal Exchange, seven others | The Guardian Nigeria News

The suspension, which takes effect from yesterday, July 1, 2022, implies that there would be no price movement on the shares because the company’s investors would no longer trade on their stocks.

A circular issued by the bourse explained that the affected firms were slammed for failing to file their Audited Financial Statements (AFS) for the year ended December 31, 2021.

In the disclosure, the NGX stated that its action was based on Rule 3.1, Rules for Filing of Accounts and Treatment of Default Filing, (Default Filing Rules).

The law empowers the bourse to suspend trading in defaulter’s stocks if it “fails to file the relevant accounts by the expiration of the cure period.

Also, within 24 hours after placing a suspension on the trading in the shares of any defaulting public firm, the NGX must “notify…