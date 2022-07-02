PVC: INEC worries over low registration in Katsina State







The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Katsina State has expressed concern over the poor turnout of residents registering for the Permanent Voter Card (PVC) in the newly established 1,750 polling units. Alhaji Jibril Zarewa, INEC Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, disclosed this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) […]

