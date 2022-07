Harmony Tan, who knocked Serena Williams out of Wimbledon, demolished British wild card Katie Boulter 6-1, 6-1 on Saturday in just 51 minutes to reach the fourth round. The 24-year-old French player broke Boulter five times in a dominant display to disappoint the crowd on Court Two. Tan was in charge from the start, racing […]

