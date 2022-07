Seun Kuti, son of Afrobeat legend Fela Kuti, has cancelled a concert in Morocco to mourn last week’s tragedy on the border of Spain’s Melilla enclave in which at least 23 African migrants died. Saxophonist and singer Kuti had been set to play on Saturday at the Jazzablanca festival in the Moroccan port city of […]

