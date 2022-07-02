The Guardian’s Special Report Most Integrity-Driven Trustees Companies in Nigeria | The Guardian Nigeria News

“UC Trustees’ strong investment in human capital underscores people as backbone of business” – Ikeotuonye

United Capital Trustees is a wholly owned subsidiary of United Capital PLC – a foremost financial services company with businesses spanning across Investment Banking, Asset Management, Stockbroking, Consumer Finance and of course, Trusteeship.

Earlier this year, United Capital PLC was recognized as one of Africa’s Fastest-Growing Companies by Financial Times. Just recently, our Group CEO, Mr. Peter Ashade, was named Africa CEO of the year at the African Business Leadership Awards (ABLA). Noteworthy mentions are the awards of ‘Most Profitable Company (Financial Services: Other Financial Institutions), and Shareholder Capital Allocation Company of the year (Dividends Payment) presented to United Capital Plc at the 2021 Nigerian Investors Value Awards (NIVA). These are only a few of many awards received by our organization

UC Trustees’ Chief Executive Officer…