Uzbekistan protesters tried to seize buildings, govt says







Authorities in Uzbekistan said Saturday that they had arrested “organisers of mass riots” who wanted to seize administrative buildings in an autonomous republic that witnessed rare protests over constitutional reform proposals. The Friday demonstration in the Republic of Karakalpakstan brought thousands onto the streets of the regional capital and followed the publication of draft amendments […]

