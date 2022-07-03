Accident: Ogun agency begins fixing of potholes | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) says it has commenced the filling of potholes in Sango-Ota and its environs to prevent road accidents in the area.

The Sango-Ota Area Commander of TRACE, Mr Adekunle Ajibade, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Ota, Ogun.

Ajibade said that the filling of the potholes and failed portions of roads in the area was part of the social responsibility of the corps to save lives and property.

“There is an urgent need to fill some of the potholes in Sango-Ota and its environs because government alone cannot do it all.

“Also, the agency needs to render this community service as part of its social responsibility and to check traffic gridlock in the area,” he stated.

Ajibade listed some of the roads in which potholes had been filled including; llo -Awela Roundabout, Ikola Road, and Ojuore, all in Sango-Ota.

The area commander said that the potholes had contributed to some of the accidents recorded…