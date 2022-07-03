Police rescue 77 people over suspected abduction in Ondo Church | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Police in Ondo State said it has rescued no fewer than 77 people from the case of suspected abduction from The Whole Bible Deliverance Church in Ondo Town, Ondo West Local Government Area of the state.

SP Funmilayo Odunlami, command’s spokesperson made this known in a statement on Saturday in Akure.

Odunlami said that the rescue operation was possible following the intelligence report gathered by the Police at Fagun Division, Ondo Town.

According to the PPRO, it was gathered that some children are being harboured at The Whole Bible Believers Church AKA ONDO CHURCH, Valentino area, Ondo Town.

“Policemen were sent to the Church to invite the Pastor and the members of the Church on sighting the Police attacked them.

“Preliminary investigation revealed that one Pastor Josiah Peter Asumosa, an Assistant Pastor in the Church was the one who told the members that Rapture will take place in April.

“But later said it has been changed to September 2022 and told the…