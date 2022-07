A cabin crew strike at EasyJet and Ryanair saw 15 flights to and from Spain cancelled and 175 others delayed Saturday, as staff at the Irish airline announced 12 more days of stoppages. The strike at the two low-cost airlines over pay and working conditions began as European schools started breaking up for the summer, […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper