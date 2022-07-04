Big Sean And Jhené Aiko Are Expecting A Baby | The Guardian Nigeria News

By
Headliners
-
10


By Oreoritse Tariemi

04 July 2022   |  
9:14 am

Lovebirds Big Sean and Jhené Aiko are set to become parents. The Grammy award-winning couple is expecting their first child together. The news of the couple’s pregnancy was first broken by news outlet TMZ which first shared photos of Aiko wearing a maxi gray dress, spotting a baby bump with beau Big Sean right by…

LOS ANGELES, CA – MAY 07: Recording artists Jhene Aiko (L) and Big Sean attend the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on May 7, 2017 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)

Lovebirds Big Sean and Jhené Aiko are set to become parents.

The Grammy award-winning couple is expecting their first child together.

The news of the couple’s pregnancy…



Source: Guardian Newspaper

Get the Latest Business Tenders and Contracts Information

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR