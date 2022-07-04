Covid-19 misinformation bolsters anti-vaccine movement — World — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

More parents are questioning the necessity of routine vaccinations for young children. Adults are skipping shots as well, even for vaccines with a long safety record.

The trend comes amid a wave of misinformation and disinformation about Covid-19 and the vaccines that helped to stem pandemic deaths. Politicization of the Covid-19 shots has bolstered the anti-vaccine movement, contributing to the decline in routine immunizations for measles, polio and other dangerous diseases.

“They ask if these are truly necessary, or if we can give them at later times,” said Jason Terk, a Texas paediatrician and spokesperson for the American Academy of Pediatrics.

“This is not the majority of parents, but we are seeing a higher number.”

The anti-vaccine movement has mushroomed as its messages on social media are amplified by conservative political figures as well as foreign influence operations, whose vaccine disinformation efforts pre-date the pandemic.

With routine immunization rates…