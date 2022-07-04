Fintech operators account for 63% funding raised in 2021 – Association | The Guardian Nigeria News

The FinTech Association of Nigeria says Financial Technology (FinTech) operators accounted for 63 per cent of the 1.37 billion dollars in funding raised in Nigeria in 2021.

President of the association, Mr Ade Bajomo said this on Saturday in Lekki, Lagos, at a dinner held at the FinTech Platinum Awards ceremony.

Bajomo noted that Nigeria had been well-positioned in Africa and in the global FinTech ecosystem.

He said that Africa could currently boast of 10 unicorns out of which seven – Jumia, Fluttwerwave, Andela, Chipper Cash, Airtel Africa, OPay, and Interswitch – are Nigerian.

“In a similar light, Nigerian start-ups raised 1.37 billion dollars of the four billion dollars raised in Africa in 2021.

“Of these, the FinTech space alone accounted for about 63 per cent of all total funding, compared with just 25 per cent in 2020.

“The growing investor confidence in African FinTech reflects the continent’s huge potential due to deepening mobile and internet penetration, a…