Man City sign Kalvin Phillips in £45 million deal — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

England midfielder Kalvin Phillips completed a “dream” move to Premier League champions Manchester City in a £45 million ($53 million) transfer from Leeds on Monday.

City agreed an initial fee of £42 million for Phillips, with a further £3 million to be added in potential bonuses.

Phillips, who has signed a six-year contract with Pep Guardiola’s side, said: “I am absolutely delighted to have joined Manchester City.”

Guardiola has picked Phillips to bolster his midfield after the departure of long-serving Brazilian Fernandinho at the end of last season.

City negotiated a deal in principle to sign Phillips in June and the transfer has now been officially completed.

Phillips, who came through the youth ranks at Leeds, moves to the Etihad Stadium after making 235 appearances for his hometown club over the past eight seasons.

“City have again proved to be the best team in the country with an amazing squad and a manager in Pep Guardiola who is rightly considered to be the…