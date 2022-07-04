NAICOM to deepen market expansion via micro-insurance scheme | The Guardian Nigeria News

Determined to drive the financial inclusion initiative of the Federal Government, the National Insurance Commission (NAICOM) has resolved to expand the Nigerian insurance market through a micro-insurance scheme by licensing new companies that would engage Nigerians at the grassroots across the country.

The Commissioner for Insurance, Sunday Thomas, gave the assurance in a paper delivered on ‘Engaging with critical groups to develop effective financial inclusion initiative’ at the inaugural conference of Oriental News Nigeria, held in Lagos.

He said: “Micro-insurance scheme is a way to safeguard property or business from any unforeseen event, and when it happens, whatever loss ensured against will be compensated to the policyholder.”

The commissioner, who was represented by the Deputy Director/Head of Corporate Communications and Market Development to the commission, Rasaq Salami, said the need to reposition the insurance industry to achieve maximum premium…