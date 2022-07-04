Sanwo-Olu procured 15 state-of-the-art boats in three years, says Lagferry MD | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Managing Director, Lagos State Ferry Services (LAGFERRY), Abdoulbaq Ladi Balogun, has said that the state government has in the last three years procured 15 state-of-the-art boats to boost water transportation in the state, describing the investment made in water transportation by the Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s administration as unprecedented

In a statement, on Monday, Balogun said: “This administration has shown greater dedication and genuine commitment to ensuring viable alternatives to road transportation and decongest traffic through unprecedented massive investment in procurement of boats, construction and rehabilitation of terminals/jetties to open up new areas to water transportation, dredging of the waterways, removal of wreckages along the coastline and investment in security and safety equipments through the construction of Real-Time Control and Command Centres to safeguard the waterways and ensure quick emergency response.

Balogun informed that in the last three…