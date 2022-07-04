Stakeholders fear Lekki seaport will replicate Apapa pains | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Infrastructure, evacuation concerns undermine project’s viability

• Operator seeks govt intervention on cargo evacuation system

• Experts say fourth mainland bridge, green rail line will address concerns

• Lagos to implement master plan in six months, involve stakeholders, says committee head

Hours after the first vessel berthed at Lekki deep seaport, stakeholders and residents along the corridor have expressed worry with the slow response of the Federal and state governments to providing the infrastructure needed to efficiently kick-start the seaport, amid concerns that Apapa experience, especially, as it relates to cargo evacuation and chaotic gridlock, may resurface at the Lekki corridor.

Indeed, there are expectations from the Lekki port, which is projected to regain the maritime business lost to ports of Lome in Togo, Abidjan in Cote d’Ivoire and Accra in Ghana, as well as enable the country leverage the African Continental Free Trade Agreement (AfCFTA).

The Lekki…